Police conducts helicopter slithering exercise as part of G20 preparations

The national capital is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled on September 9 and 10. As part of its preparations, the trainee commandos of Delhi Police conducted the helicopter slithering exercise on Friday.

The helicopter slithering exercise was conducted by the second batch of trainee commandos of Delhi Police at the Police Academy in the capital, ahead of the G-20 Summit.

On May 31, Delhi Police gave training to the first batch of recruited commandos, at the Delhi Police Academy in Jharoda Kalan, using an M-17 helicopter.

Earlier on Thursday, while speaking to ANI, Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police, explained the security arrangements that have been made for the mega event.

"Delhi Police is prepared to stop not just any terrorist threat but also any likely protests. 'Vikrant', our logistics van carrying all equipment to deal with any law and order situation, will be deployed. We have equipped PCR vans and logistic vans with chain cutters to deal with protestors. We are fully prepared."

"All the security situations are very tight, and we are going to conduct this global event very successfully," she further said.

Also Read G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more Understanding Recep Erdogan's victory and future outlook for Turkey Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy? As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda Security preparations for next month's G20 meet in full swing: Delhi Police Countdown for India's 1st Sun mission Aditya-L1 begins, to launch tomorrow Vumlunmag Vualnam to be new Civil Aviation Secretary as part of reshuffling 5 rules to change from 1st September 2023, here's all you need to know Amazon senior manager murder in northeast Delhi, two more arrested Mary Kom writes to Shah for protection of Kom villages in Manipur

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital over two days - September 9-10 - at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.

This year's summit be the 18th G20 event and India's first in terms of presidency. The theme of this year's G20 is "Vasundhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Family." The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, US, UK and the European Union.