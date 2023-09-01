Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.40%)
65089.87 + 258.46
Nifty (0.46%)
19343.15 + 89.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.36%)
5696.10 + 76.70
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
39330.80 + 212.15
Nifty Bank (0.13%)
44047.70 + 58.55
Heatmap

Police conducts helicopter slithering exercise as part of G20 preparations

The helicopter slithering exercise was conducted by the second batch of trainee commandos of Delhi Police at the Police Academy in the capital, ahead of the G-20 Summit

G20

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The national capital is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled on September 9 and 10. As part of its preparations, the trainee commandos of Delhi Police conducted the helicopter slithering exercise on Friday.
The helicopter slithering exercise was conducted by the second batch of trainee commandos of Delhi Police at the Police Academy in the capital, ahead of the G-20 Summit.
On May 31, Delhi Police gave training to the first batch of recruited commandos, at the Delhi Police Academy in Jharoda Kalan, using an M-17 helicopter.
Earlier on Thursday, while speaking to ANI, Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police, explained the security arrangements that have been made for the mega event.
"Delhi Police is prepared to stop not just any terrorist threat but also any likely protests. 'Vikrant', our logistics van carrying all equipment to deal with any law and order situation, will be deployed. We have equipped PCR vans and logistic vans with chain cutters to deal with protestors. We are fully prepared."
"All the security situations are very tight, and we are going to conduct this global event very successfully," she further said.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

Understanding Recep Erdogan's victory and future outlook for Turkey

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Security preparations for next month's G20 meet in full swing: Delhi Police

Countdown for India's 1st Sun mission Aditya-L1 begins, to launch tomorrow

Vumlunmag Vualnam to be new Civil Aviation Secretary as part of reshuffling

5 rules to change from 1st September 2023, here's all you need to know

Amazon senior manager murder in northeast Delhi, two more arrested

Mary Kom writes to Shah for protection of Kom villages in Manipur

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital over two days - September 9-10 - at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.
India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.
This year's summit be the 18th G20 event and India's first in terms of presidency. The theme of this year's G20 is "Vasundhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Family." The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, US, UK and the European Union.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit G20 Delhi Police

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesChampions League 2023-24 Full ScheduleICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceJungkookIndia Economic Growth Forecast

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMDVedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month highNomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon