close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Navy to receive INSV Tarini on May 23 after her 17,000 nm voyage: Officials

Indian naval sailing vessel Tarini is on her return journey to India after a seven-month-long transoceanic intercontinental expedition, covering 17,000 nautical miles, officials said on Saturday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian naval sailing vessel Tarini is on her return journey to India after a seven-month-long transoceanic intercontinental expedition, covering 17,000 nautical miles, officials said on Saturday.

The Indian Navy is all set to receive the six-member crew of INSV Tarini, including women officers Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, at the "flag in" ceremony on May 23 at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), INS Mandovi, Goa, they said.

During the expedition, Tarini sailed to Rio de Janerio in Brazil via Cape Town in South Africa, participating in the Cape to Rio Race 2023. She will complete an arduous 17,000-nautical miles passage when she returns to Indian shores.

The "flag in" event will showcase the exemplary valour, courage and perseverance of the crew, the officials said.

"This is a true display of Nari Shakti, a clarion call from the government of India to empower women. To applaud the determination and courage of the vessel and crew, this special occasion will be graced by the guest of honour Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development," a senior official said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the chief guest at the event. Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Rani Rampal, ex-captain of the Indian Women Hockey Team, will also be present on the occasion, the officials said.

Also Read

US-France competition heats up for fighter jets to deck INS Vikrant

Navy to open all branches for women from next year: Chief of Naval Staff

Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday

Top brass of Defence Forces pay homage at National War Memorial on Navy Day

Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation, says PM Modi on Navy Day

Climate change driving threat of fungal infections in humans: Research

CBI probe recommended in female Assam officer death, officials transferred

Oppn questions over Rs 2,000 note issue, Mamata calls it 'Tughlaqi drama'

INS Vikrant successfully docked for first time at Karwar Naval Base

'The Kerala Story' screened at Pune's FTII amid protest by students

INSV Tarini is returning home after successfully completing the 17000-nautical miles trans-ocean inter-continental voyage in seven months, the senior official said.

The Indian Navy has embarked on a mission to circumnavigate the globe to promote ocean sailing in a big way. Captain Dilip Donde was the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in 2009-2010.

Subsequently, Abhilash Tomy, a retired naval officer, was the first Asian skipper to participate in two circumnavigations.

Recently, during the Golden Globe Race (GGR) 2022, an east-bound non-stop circumnavigation race starting and finishing in Les Sables d' Olonne in France, Tomy accomplished the feat of getting a podium finish.

He finished second in the race that bars participants from using modern cutting-edge navigational equipment.

INSV Tarini is also known for circumnavigating the globe with an all-women officer crew in the historic expedition titled 'Navika Sagar Parikrama' that began in 2017.

The current sailing expedition of INSV Tarini is part of the run-up towards the Navy's next big project to send a woman to circumnavigate the globe solo, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy navy

First Published: May 20 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Oppn questions over Rs 2,000 note issue, Mamata calls it 'Tughlaqi drama'

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal
6 min read

Can Biden's hard-hat environmentalism bridge divide on clean energy future?

Joe Biden
7 min read

Biden aims to assure world leaders that US won't default on its debt

Joe Biden, US President
5 min read

INS Vikrant successfully docked for first time at Karwar Naval Base

INR VIKRANT
1 min read

Ukraine conflict must be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy: Quad

Ukraine, russia war
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, to remain legal tender

note
5 min read

Rs 1,000 notes may be back: Opposition slams junking of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Found no regulatory failure, says SC panel

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

LIVE: Success, security of Indo-Pacific important for whole world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read

Centre files review petition against SC order on Delhi civil services row

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon