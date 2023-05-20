close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'The Kerala Story' screened at Pune's FTII amid protest by students

A special screening of "The Kerala Story" was organised at the main theatre of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Saturday amid a protest by some students.

Press Trust of India Pune/Mumbai
The kerala story

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A special screening of "The Kerala Story" was organised at the main theatre of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Saturday amid a protest by some students.

Despite the heavy police force deployed at the venue, FTII Students' Association (FTIISA) staged a protest claiming the student community was not informed about the show.

The screening, organised by MITEE Film Society, was scheduled to start at 9.30 am but it was delayed by an hour, sources said.

The demonstration was held outside the main theatre during which slogans were raised amid the beating of drums.

One of the protesting students claimed, "We are against this screening as the student community of the institute was not informed".

"The Kerala Story" director Sudipto Sen visited the campus and interacted with protesting students.

Also Read

FTII JET 2023: Admit Card Released, check all details at ftii.ac.in

'The Kerala Story' to be screened at FTII for its students: Makers

TV broadcasters not buying big movies amid a drop in viewership: Report

2023: Box office set to cash in on Khans, southern giants, Hollywood

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

2,500 kg drugs seized from Indian waters: NCB seeks custody of accused

US Kids Golf India set to expand to different parts of India, Singapore

Upcoming visit to India will script 'new history': Nepal PM Prachanda

3 Pakistan drones intercepted, 2 downed by BSF along Punjab border

Ordinance in line with SC verdict, Delhi UT not 'Arvind Territory': BJP

"Some students were not allowed to enter the theatre. We spoke with students. No law and order situation was created on the campus. We didn't select FTII. We came here since we were invited," Sen said.

"The Kerala Story" depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). It is produced by Vipul Shah's Sunshine Pictures.

The movie, which has polarised the political discourse in the country, was released in theatres on May 5.

The movie was banned by the West Bengal government on May 8, fearing tensions among communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop the screening from May 7 onwards, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FTII movies

First Published: May 20 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Russia warns of 'enormous risks' if West supplies F-16 jets to Ukraine

F-16 Falcon
3 min read

Karnataka suffered as Rs 5,495-cr special grant not given to state: CM

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Upcoming visit to India will script 'new history': Nepal PM Prachanda

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepal
3 min read

Siddaramaiah govt's first Cabinet meet gives nod for Congress' guarantees

Congress leader Siddaramaiah
3 min read

3 Pakistan drones intercepted, 2 downed by BSF along Punjab border

Photo: Twitter@ANI
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, to remain legal tender

note
5 min read

Rs 1,000 notes may be back: Opposition slams junking of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Found no regulatory failure, says SC panel

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

Centre files review petition against SC order on Delhi civil services row

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

LIVE: Success, security of Indo-Pacific important for whole world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon