Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation, says PM Modi on Navy Day

Prime Minister on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Navy Day and said that the force while "steadfastly" protecting the nation has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit.

"Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times," PM Modi tweeted.

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day, every year, to acknowledge the role of the and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

This year, as India ushers in the 'Amrit Kaal' with the commencement of the celebrations of 75 years of her independence, the is all set to demonstrate India's combat prowess and capability through an 'Operational Demonstration' at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, December 04, 2022.

This year, for the first time, Navy Day Celebrations are being conducted outside the National Capital. Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and Special Forces from Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Command would showcase the capability and versatility of Indian Navy. The event will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage.

As part of Navy day, ENC started a full dress final rehearsal on Friday evening at Rama Krishna Beach for December 4 Navy day program. INS Tarangini, INS Jalashwa, the biggest amphibious transport dock and Fifteen warships including submarines and Aircrafts participated near Rama Krishna Beach sea shore in Visakhapatnam.

The iconic fighter aircraft MIG-29K, which comprises part of the air assets onboard the INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers, are also scheduled to be part of the air show on December 4. The P-8I Poseidon also made a low flypast, captivating the audience with its mammoth size.

Various helicopters such as the reliable Chetaks, the indigenously-built ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) and the big UH 3H. The naval personnel also rehearsed a search and rescue operation at sea with a UH 3H off the coast. The silhouetted image of the warships, decorated with electric lights and shooting off flares, simulating a war-like scenario, made for a striking sight in the backdrop of the evening sky.

The Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness amongst our citizens and highlights the Navy's contributions towards national security.

