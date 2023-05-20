close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

INS Vikrant successfully docked for first time at Karwar Naval Base

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Saturday docked for the first time at the newly built berthing facility of Karwar naval base

ANI General News
INR VIKRANT

1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 8:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Saturday docked for the first time at the newly built berthing facility of Karwar naval base.

This landmark development under Project Sea Bird aims to enhance the ship-berthing capacity of the Karwar Base.

"India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant successfully berthed for the #first time at the newly constructed Aircraft Carrier pier, at Karwar today. Built under Project Seabird, this is a landmark in enhancing the ship-berthing capacity of the Karwar Base," Indian Navy said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US-France competition heats up for fighter jets to deck INS Vikrant

Aircraft integration with INS Vikrant likely by May-June 2023: Navy chief

Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya carrying out sea trials post-refit

Indian Navy's newest guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao hits 'bulls eye'

Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday

'The Kerala Story' screened at Pune's FTII amid protest by students

2,500 kg drugs seized from Indian waters: NCB seeks custody of accused

US Kids Golf India set to expand to different parts of India, Singapore

Upcoming visit to India will script 'new history': Nepal PM Prachanda

3 Pakistan drones intercepted, 2 downed by BSF along Punjab border

Topics : INS Vikrant navy

First Published: May 20 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Biden aims to assure world leaders that US won't default on its debt

Joe Biden, US President
5 min read

Ukraine conflict must be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy: Quad

Ukraine, russia war
2 min read

G20 environment working group meet on Sunday with focus on blue economy

G20
2 min read

Russia warns of 'enormous risks' if West supplies F-16 jets to Ukraine

F-16 Falcon
3 min read

Karnataka suffered as Rs 5,495-cr special grant not given to state: CM

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, to remain legal tender

note
5 min read

Rs 1,000 notes may be back: Opposition slams junking of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Found no regulatory failure, says SC panel

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

LIVE: Success, security of Indo-Pacific important for whole world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read

Centre files review petition against SC order on Delhi civil services row

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon