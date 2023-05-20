close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CBI probe recommended in female Assam officer death, officials transferred

The Assam Police has recommended a CBI inquiry into the death of female sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha in a purported road accident, DGP GP Singh said on Saturday

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Delhi Police

3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Assam Police has recommended a CBI inquiry into the death of female sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha in a purported road accident, DGP GP Singh said on Saturday.

The superintendents of police (SPs) of Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts, where she worked and cases connected to her were lodged, were also transferred, an official order said.

"After reviewing the entire case with the CID and senior officials at police headquarters, I have recommended to the government to transfer four cases related to Rabha to the CBI," Singh said, addressing a press conference.

Rabha, who was also known as "Lady Singham" -- a Bollywood-inspired title for her controversial way of functioning, was killed on Tuesday when her car collided head-on with a container truck in Kaliabor sub-division of Nagaon district.

The state CID was initially asked to investigate the case, which has grabbed public attention as Rabha was quite popular.

Singh said the decision to recommend the case to the CBI was taken after considering the public sentiment regarding it.

Also Read

Youth Cong chief files appeal in Gauhati HC to quash Dutta's complaint

Assam to celebrate second anniversary of BJP govt from May 9-11: CM Sarma

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

5,421 selected in SLPRB-conducted recruitment drive for Assam Police

No aid needed from AIUDF, AAMSU to re-design district boundaries: Assam CM

Oppn questions over Rs 2,000 note issue, Mamata calls it 'Tughlaqi drama'

Climate change driving threat of fungal infections in humans: Research

INS Vikrant successfully docked for first time at Karwar Naval Base

'The Kerala Story' screened at Pune's FTII amid protest by students

2,500 kg drugs seized from Indian waters: NCB seeks custody of accused

It was also deemed appropriate to ask a neutral agency to investigate the matter as it involves the death of an officer of the Assam Police, he added.

Of the four cases, three were lodged in the Nagaon district, where she was posted. In one of them, which was lodged on May 5, she was the investigating officer, while two cases are related to her death.

The fourth case was lodged in Lakhimpur against Rabha for alleged criminal conspiracy, dacoity, robbery, attempt to cause death, wrongful confinement and extortion. It was registered on May 15, a day before her death.

Singh said it has been decided to transfer all police officers of Nagaon and Lakhimpur, including the SPs.

Nabaneet Mahanta and Anand Mishra were appointed the new SPs of Nagaon and Lakhimpur, replacing Leena Doley and Bedanata Madhab Rajkhowa, respectively, according to a notification.

Doley will be the new SP of Hailakandi, while Rajkhowa was posted as assistant inspector general (sports).

A purported audio clip of an officer of the Nagaon police station went viral on social media on Thursday where it was claimed that Rabha was physically tortured before her death. PTI could not independently verify the clip's authenticity.

A young man, claiming to be an eyewitness of the accident, said that Rabha's car was stationary when the truck had hit it and two persons had got down from the car before it. He is being questioned by the CID.

The driver of the container truck, registered in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested and the vehicle seized from the spot.

Rabha, who was in charge of the Morikolong police outpost in Nagaon, was known for her strict dealings but had hit the headlines for her alleged involvement in financial irregularities.

In June last year, she was arrested for alleged corruption in league with her former beau, and was remanded to judicial custody by a court in Majuli district, leading to suspension from service. The suspension was lifted later and she rejoined service.

She was entangled in another controversy in January 2022 when her telephonic conversation with BJP MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan from Bihpuria constituency was leaked.

They were engaged in an altercation after Rabha had seized country boats with machines fitted illegally.

After her death, Rabha's family and friends alleged foul play, and her mother filed a complaint at Jhakhalabandha police station in Nagaon, claiming her daughter was murdered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Police

First Published: May 20 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ukraine conflict must be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy: Quad

Ukraine, russia war
2 min read

G20 environment working group meet on Sunday with focus on blue economy

G20
2 min read

Russia warns of 'enormous risks' if West supplies F-16 jets to Ukraine

F-16 Falcon
3 min read

Karnataka suffered as Rs 5,495-cr special grant not given to state: CM

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

2,500 kg drugs seized from Indian waters: NCB seeks custody of accused

The severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' is very likely to move northwestwards till May 10th. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in various parts of Odisha. (Photo: ANI)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, to remain legal tender

note
5 min read

Rs 1,000 notes may be back: Opposition slams junking of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Found no regulatory failure, says SC panel

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

LIVE: Success, security of Indo-Pacific important for whole world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read

Centre files review petition against SC order on Delhi civil services row

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon