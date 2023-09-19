NCDRC resolves 854 consumer cases in Aug, with disposal rate of 188%

The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) and the Department of Consumer Affairs have successfully resolved 854 consumer cases in August, the government said on Tuesday.

"The filing of cases during this period is 455 making it the highest disposal rate of 188 per cent in the year of 2023," an official statement said.

This significant disposal of cases reflects NCDRC's dedication to providing consumers with a fair and efficient mechanism for addressing their concerns, it added.

The NCDRC has significantly improved the disposal of consumer cases in the commission this year. This achievement underscores their unwavering commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring prompt redressal of grievances.

"With proactive steps from the President of NCDRC, streamlined processes and advanced technology like E-daakhil, cases are being resolved faster than ever before," the statement said.

To monitor consumer cases, the Department has organized various oneday regional workshops in Guwahati on 2nd December 2022 in which the north-eastern states participated and in Chandigarh on 10th April 2023 in which the northern states participated.

In the regional workshops, the issue of pendency of consumer cases was highlighted and its solutions were discussed in brief.

The Department has organized the next regional workshop in Vishakhapatnam on 29th September 2023 in which the southern states are participating.

Also, the Department has conducted sector-specific brainstorming sessions on insurance and real estate to reduce the pendency in the consumer commissions.

State-specific meetings in various states like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra and Kerala were also held by Consumer Affairs Secretary.

The Department has made filing of cases through E-daakhil in consumer commissions compulsory and soon going to launch the feature of VC on E-daakhil.

As the scope of Artificial Intelligence is increasing rapidly the Department is also working on using the AI facilities in reducing the pendency of cases in the National, State and District Consumer Commissions. The case filed in the Consumer Commissions will be analyzed through AI and will generate the summary of the case and many more actions will be done through AI in resolving the case.