Women's reservation bill introduced, Opposition doubts govt intent

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the 128th constitution amendment Bill seeking to reserve a third of the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies seats for women, became the first Bill the Narendra Modi government introduced in the new Parliament building at its inaugural sitting on Tuesday.

The introduction of the Bill, which the Union cabinet passed on Monday, and the Lok Sabha will take up for discussion on Wednesday, triggered a blame game between political parties and efforts to claim credit for it. The Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of dragging its feet on it and introducing it now with elections in mind. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi claimed it to be "ours", a reference to the UPA government ensuring its passage in the Rajya Sabha in 2010. Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of "tokenism", alleging that it either allowed the Bill to lapse or had their friendly parties prevent it from being tabled. The Opposition also said the provisions of the Bill ensure that it would not be implemented before 2034, if not even later.

The Bill envisages reserving seats for women after the next delimitation exercise. The delimitation was scheduled for 2026 but is unlikely in the absence of the latest census data, as the government didn't conduct the 2021 census, attributing its inability to the pandemic. This effectively postpones the proposed law's implementation by at least five years, if not more. The Bill also has a 15-year sunset clause for the quota, which can be extended, and reserves seats for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women from the seats reserved for these communities. The Bill, like its precursor, the 108th amendment passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010, proposes amending Article 239AA and inserting Articles 330A, 332A and 334A; the last one deals with the sunset clause for the reservation of seats for SCs and STs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led parliamentarians from the old building—he proposed it be named Samvidhan Sadan—to the new Sansad Bhavan in the afternoon, announced in the Lok Sabha the government's intent to bring women's reservation, pending for 27 years, as the first Bill and urged the House to pass it unanimously. The PM also spoke of India's initiative highlighting women-led development in G20 and his government's schemes for women. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Bill and pointed out that the 2010 Bill wasn't alive, as the Congress had claimed, but lapsed with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha since the Rajya Sabha "transmitted" it to the Lok Sabha.

While the Lok Sabha will take up the Bill for discussion and passage on Wednesday, the PM hoped the Rajya Sabha would pass it subsequently, that is, during the five-day special session. However, the government's eagerness was incongruent, the Opposition said, with the fact that the deadline for implementing the Bill is at least five years away, if not, as it pointed out, a decade away in 2034. While most Opposition parties, barring exceptions such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), will support the Bill, they said they would criticise the move as an election "jumla", or slogan, and suggest improvements to the proposed law. They could also showcase, as the Trinamool Congress plans to, that they already have a third of their seats reserved for women. The BSP demanded a distinct reservation for SC and ST women.

128th constitution amendment

Also Read Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed The long journey of the Women's Reservation Bill in India explained Women's Reservation Bill: Where else have seats been reserved for women? Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today African nations to visit India to study ethanol blending, biogas schemes Kashmiri activist lambasts Pak at UNHRC for targeting ethnic minorities Canada must take action against anti-India elements active on its soil: BJP HC reserves orders on Naidu's plea seeking quashing of FIR in scam case Nipah outbreak under control but threat is not over yet, says Kerala CM

• It would need two Houses to pass it by two-thirds of those present and voting and 50 per cent of legislative assemblies

• Bill says women's quota to come into effect after the next delimitation exercise

• Next delimitation exercise to be conducted after the latest decennial census data, which couldn't be conducted in 2021

• Bill has 15-year sunset clause, which can be extended