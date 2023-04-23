close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NCP wants Thakur, Irani to step in to resolve issues raised by wrestlers

The six-member oversight panel, headed by legendary boxer MS Mary Kom, had submitted its report in the first week of April but the government has not yet made it public

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sharad Pawar's NCP said on Sunday that Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani should step in to address the concerns raised by top wrestlers protesting here against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

"(Youth Affairs And Sports Minister) Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani must intervene immediately and ask the Delhi Police, which works under the Union home ministry, to take immediate action. If they cannot do this for people who have won laurels for our country, then what can common citizens expect?" NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto asked.

India's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, returned to the protest site Jantar Mantar on Sunday and demanded that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

The six-member oversight panel, headed by legendary boxer MS Mary Kom, had submitted its report in the first week of April but the government has not yet made it public.

"Why is Woman and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani avoiding this issue. Would she have not raised it if it had happened in Amethi or Wayanad, the NCP spokesperson asked.

Crasto said it was sad to see the kind of treatment meted out to the country's wrestlers.

Also Read

'Steel man of India' passes away at 86: Who was Jamshed J Irani?

Govt unhappy with wrestlers' behaviour, unlikely to reconstitute committee

Wrestlers call off protest after Sharan asked to step down as WFI president

Centre asks wrestling body to respond on sexual harassment charge in 72 hrs

We will have to quit wrestling if president remain same: Sakshi Malik

BRS to hold constituency-level meetings in Telangana on April 25

Family feels relieved on seeing Amritpal, says will fight legal battle

Delhi records maximum temperature of 31.3 degrees Celsius, says IMD

BJP speak about Basavanna, but don't follow his teachings: Rahul Gandhi

Countdown for Rao-led BRS government has begun, says Amit Shah

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and their ministers bask in the glory of our sportspersons when they win laurels, but now the same are betraying them in their hour of need, the NCP spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur Smriti Irani NCP Wrestling

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life MD & CEO Kannan

NS Kannan, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, BFSI Summit
5 min read

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China hold 18th round of military talks

Tanks disengaging from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh where they had been deployed opposite each other for almost ten months now. in Ladakh.
2 min read

Agricultural scientist urges for promotion of bio fortified crops

Jubilant Industries to stop production at SSP plant in Rajasthan
2 min read

NCP wants Thakur, Irani to step in to resolve issues raised by wrestlers

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
2 min read

Delhi records maximum temperature of 31.3 degrees Celsius, says IMD

Temperatures have continued to soar in many parts of India, prompting the weather department to issue heat-wave warnings. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: BJP govt in Karnataka is the most corrupt in the country, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

MoRTH plans to raise Rs 35,000 cr through asset monetisation in FY23

asset monetisation, privatisation, investment, funding
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon