NDA chief ministers conclave: Caste census, good governance on agenda

NDA chief ministers conclave: Caste census, good governance on agenda

NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs meet for a day-long conclave with PM Modi, focusing on Operation Sindoor, caste enumeration, governance best practices, and upcoming milestones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 10:25 AM IST



A day-long conclave of the NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs began here on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his senior Cabinet colleagues attending the event.

Operation Sindoor, caste enumeration, the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term and good governance issues are on the agenda of the meeting, said the BJP, which is organising the programme.

The meeting will pass a resolution to congratulate the armed forces and PM Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor and another to laud the Central government for its decision to conduct caste enumeration in the next census, said Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, the in-charge of the BJP's good governance department.

 

"A significant part of deliberations at this conclave will be devoted to best practices by different NDA state governments. Respective state CMs will be making presentations on their initiatives," Sahasrabuddhe said.

The leaders will also deliberate upon forthcoming events like the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term, a decade of International Yoga Day and the 50th anniversary of Emergency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 25 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

