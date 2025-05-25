Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Telangana CM thanks Centre for sanctioning 2,000 e-buses, seeks 800 more

Telangana CM thanks Centre for sanctioning 2,000 e-buses, seeks 800 more

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy thanked the Centre for 2,000 e-buses under PM e-DRIVE and pushed for 800 more to meet Hyderabad's urban mobility needs and cut down pollution

Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Photo: X@revanth_anumula)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, who met Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy in the national capital, has thanked the Centre for sanctioning 2,000 electric buses to Hyderabad under the PM e-DRIVE scheme.

Reddy urged Kumaraswamy to allocate 800 more Electric Buses (EVs) to Hyderabad.

According to a press release issued by the Union Minister's office, the Chief Minister also submitted a formal request for the allocation of additional electric buses, citing the growing urban mobility demands in Telangana and the need for cleaner, more efficient public transport solutions.

Kumaraswamy said, The Government of India is fully committed to building a cleaner, greener and future-ready mobility ecosystem. The 2,000 e-buses sanctioned to Hyderabad under the PM e-DRIVE scheme are a transformative step toward reducing urban pollution, modernising public transport and improving quality of life for citizens.

 

The CM, on Saturday, brought to the attention of Kumaraswamy that the retrofitting of state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) diesel buses is successful, and the same vehicles are already plying in the city.

Also Read

Rama Rao

"T'gana turned into Congress ATM," says BRS leader Rama Rao

K Kavitha

Speculation rife over possible BRS-BJP tie-up, Kavitha writes to KCR

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana govt warns officers of action for violation of service rules

Accident, road accident

Four killed, 17 injured in truck-bus collision in Telangana's Vikarabad

Firefighters and fire tendors deployed at the site trying get control of the fire in warehouse. | Photo: PTI

Multi-disciplinary team to submit report on Hyderabad fire: Minister

The CM appealed to the Union Minister to permit retrofitting to the existing diesel buses, a state government release said.

The PM e-DRIVE scheme, launched by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, aims to deploy over 10,000 electric buses in major Indian cities, thereby advancing India's climate goals and enhancing last-mile connectivity.

The scheme is aligned with the broader objectives of AatmaNirbhar Bharat and the National Electric Mobility Mission, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

All-party delegation in Bahrain condemns terrorism, calls for action

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor calls for global unity in fighting terrorism

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha

Indian delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha in Seoul for anti-terror talks

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi, Karunanidhi

All-party delegation led by Kanimozhi heads to Slovenia after Russia visit

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

All-party delegation led by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule arrives in Qatar

Topics : Telangana Electric bus Revanth Reddy steel ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon