Business Standard
Home / India News / NDA MLAs call for operation against Kuki militants for killing 6 civilians

NDA MLAs call for operation against Kuki militants for killing 6 civilians

The Centre and the state government will take all necessary steps at the earliest to ensure peace and normalcy in Manipur

Manipur

The Centre to review the imposition of AFSPA as per the order dated November 14 with immediate effect.

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A meeting of MLAs of the ruling BJP-led NDA in Manipur adopted a resolution calling for a "mass operation" against the Kuki militants responsible for killing three women and three children in Jiribam district within seven days, a statement said.

The meeting, held on Monday night, was attended by 27 MLAs.

"To start Mass Operations against the Kuki militants responsible for the killing of the 6 (six) innocent women and children within 7 (seven) days," the statement said.

"Declare the Kuki Militants responsible for the killing of the 6 (six) innocent women and children as an 'unlawful organisation' within 7 (seven) days," it added. 

 

It was resolved that the case be handed over to the NIA immediately.

"The Centre to review the imposition of AFSPA as per the order dated November 14 with immediate effect," the statement said.

More From This Section

Lawrence Bishnoi,Crime

LIVE: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother detained in California; officials discuss possibility of return

stubble burning

Punjab farm fires peak as SC blasts authorities over pollution crisis

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's toxic air: AQI hits 500, schools, colleges shift to online classes

CBI

CBI chargesheets accused for deceiving investors in fraud deposit scheme

Anil Deshmukh

Attack on Anil Deshmukh: Case against 4 unidentified persons for murder bid

If the resolutions taken are not implemented within the specified period, all the NDA legislators will decide the further course of action in consultation with the people of Manipur, it said.

The Centre and the state government will take all necessary steps at the earliest to ensure peace and normalcy in Manipur, it said.

The MLAs also condemned the attack on the properties of ministers and MLAs.

Legal actions will be initiated against the miscreants based on the findings of the High Powered Committee, the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat said.

Seven MLAs were absent from the meeting with formal information on medical grounds, while notice was received from 11 MLAs for their absence without reasons, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

P Chidambaram, Chidambaram

Chidambaram calls for removal of Manipur CM amid ongoing tensions

Manipur police

Centre rushes 5K troops to 'volatile' Manipur; internet suspension extended

Shaktikanta Das

UPDATES: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' tenure likely to be extended further

Manipur,Biren Singh

Manipur CM calls key meeting amid rising violence, political turmoil

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

Centre to deploy 50 additional CAPF units to manage unrest in Manipur

Topics : Manipur Northeast India northeast Mob violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon