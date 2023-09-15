close
Sensex (0.35%)
67756.11 + 237.11
Nifty (0.42%)
20188.15 + 85.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.65%)
5874.30 + 38.05
Nifty Midcap (0.41%)
40881.75 + 165.70
Nifty Bank (0.51%)
46236.15 + 235.30
Heatmap

Less than 10% Indian arbitrators on international panels are women: CJI

Justice Chandrachud hailed the fact that now various international arbitral institutions have curated regionally diverse panels of arbitrators

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud has lamented that less than 10 per cent of all Indian arbitrators on various international panels are women, terming the situation as a diversity paradox.
The CJI was speaking at the inaugural session of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) South Asia Conference, 2023 on Thursday.
Justice Chandrachud hailed the fact that now various international arbitral institutions have curated regionally diverse panels of arbitrators.
However, the gendered compositions of these panels are hard to miss. We face what is called a diversity paradox i.e. a mismatch between our stated objectives and actual appointments. Less than 10 per cent of all Indian arbitrators on various international institutional panels are women, he said.
He referred to a report on Gender Diversity and said it identified unconscious bias' was contributing to this gender mismatch.
It suggests using gender-neutral pronouns in our legislation and rules. It is heartening to see that some arbitration rules have taken the cue in employing gender-neutral pronouns in their texts. However, the overwhelming majority of empanelled arbitrators are men. Women, as persons of all genders, also belong in all institutions of dispute resolution, he said.

Also Read

Barriers to accessing justice biggest challenge before judiciary: CJI

Greatest challenge is to eliminate barriers to accessing justice: CJI

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

I am not a person to retire, will start new inning': SC Justice MR Shah

SC's real-time data now available on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI

Private jet veers off runway in Mumbai causing more than 100 flight delays

Subramanian Swamy birthday: Interesting facts about this politician

Hours after Cong MLA's arrest, Haryana govt suspends mobile internet in Nuh

Fuel pumps go on indefinite strike in Rajasthan against high VAT

PFI aiming to resurrect itself, launch new outfit through SDPI: Report

The CJI said countries must learn from others and the successes and difficulties that they faced with its people, businesses, and legal systems.
This is all the more possible in this conference because South Asian countries have much and more in common the many similarities in our cultural and social set up undoubtedly seep into our business practices and legal systems. Our economies are also inter-connected, especially in the digital age.... he said.
Our legal frameworks must evolve in tandem with the expansion of the digital economy, he said and referred to the MoU signed between India and Singapore last week on advancing cooperation in judicial education and research.
Sunshine, as they say, is the best disinfectant. Fortunately, UNCITRAL assisted countries in the simplification and uniformisation of their laws and rules, which in turn has made the justice delivery system more accessible, he said.
Legislative efforts in India in ensuring clarity, as well as judicial thrust on party autonomy significantly reduced the sense of unease amongst contracting parties, he said, highlighting the importance of alternative dispute redressal (ADR) mechanism.
With its eye on best practices, India has steadily charted a course where arbitrations are the preferred mode of dispute resolution, he said, adding, Indian courts have encouraged the use of ADR mechanisms over the years. In enforcing arbitration agreements, they have remained watchful of attempts to undercut party autonomy by artfully drafted contracts.
Besides the CJI, Attorney General for India R Venkataramani and senior advocate Fali Nariman attended the function.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court Arbitration

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayAditya L1 | ISROGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneDelhi Weather UpdateIndia WPI inflationAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence pushTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon