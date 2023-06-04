NDRF says it pulled out 44 passengers alive, retrieved 112 bodies

As the nation mourned the loss of lives in the horrific triple train accident in Balasore, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Saturday that their personnel pulled out 44 passengers alive from the mangled coaches of the passenger trains and retrieved 112 bodies.

The NDRF added that its personnel were conducting a last round of search with the help of other agencies.

"After rescuing 44 live victims & retrieving 112 bodies till now, NDRF teams conducting Final Search with other agencies," tweeted NDRF.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Railways, Amitabh Sharma, on Saturday informed that a total of 58 trains had been cancelled, 81 diverted and 10 terminated in light of the accident.

Sharing details about the ongoing restoration work, he said it was underway in full swing and they will working to ensure restoration of services on the downline first.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district.

According to the Odisha Government's Special Relief Commissioner's office, 17 coaches of the two trains had derailed and were severely damaged.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore climbed to 288, Indian Railways said on Saturday.

"As of 2 pm, the death toll in the Odisha train crash has risen to 288," Indian Railways said in a statement on Saturday.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency units were involved in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF coordinated with the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.