Business Standard

PM Modi greets National Disaster Response Force on its 17th raising day

The NDRF is a premier central agency tasked with responding to disasters. It is celebrating its 17th raising day

Topics
Narendra Modi | NDRF | Modi govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi, narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on its raising day, and said it is making commendable efforts to assist people in the most challenging circumstances.

The NDRF is a premier central agency tasked with responding to disasters. It is celebrating its 17th raising day.

Modi tweeted, "Raising Day greetings to the NDRF. They are making commendable efforts to assist people in the most challenging circumstances. Their bravery is admirable. India is making many efforts to strengthen disaster management apparatus including building disaster resilient infrastructure.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 12:26 IST

