Sri Lanka President mourns loss of lives in Odisha 3-trains accident

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India following the tragic multiple train collision in Odisha.

In a letter addressed to India's Prime Minister, President Wickremesinghe expressed his profound sadness upon learning about the devastating incident, President's Media Division (PMD) announced on Saturday.

The President emphasised that the people of Sri Lanka stand united in their sympathy and support for India during this difficult time.

"President Wickremesinghe extended his condolences to the Government of India and the bereaved families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. He also expressed his wishes for a swift recovery to those who have been injured," PMD said.

The President also assured Modi that the thoughts and prayers of Sri Lanka are with the families of the victims, and he hoped that they would find the strength and resilience to overcome their grief, the statement added.

--IANS

Also Read Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe India will help Sri Lanka in oil sector despite recent changes: Officials EAM likely to visit Lanka on Jan 19; talks on debt restructuring expected Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister Sri Lankan rupee shows appreciation against US Dollar in recent months Anti-collision device Kavach to be installed in trains next year: Railways Centre not even bothered: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on wrestlers' protest India-South Africa ties emotional, our freedom struggles intertwined: EAM Research, treatment of victims in Odisha made free, says health official India no longer lumbering around at relatively slow pace: EAM Jaishankar

sfl/khz/