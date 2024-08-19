Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Nearly 12% of India's tested spice samples fail quality, safety standards

Nearly 12% of India's tested spice samples fail quality, safety standards

MDH and Everest have said their products are safe for consumption. Their spices are among the most popular in India - the world's biggest exporter, producer and consumer of spices

Spices

Britain then tightened controls on all spice imports from India, while New Zealand, the United States and Australia have said they were looking into issues related to the brands (File: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly 12% of tested spice samples failed to meet quality and safety standards, according to data obtained by Reuters of tests by Indian authorities after several countries took steps over contamination risks in two popular brands.
 
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India conducted inspections, sampling and testing of mixed spice blends after Hong Kong suspended sales of some blends of the MDH and Everest brands in April over high levels of a pesticide.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Britain then tightened controls on all spice imports from India, while New Zealand, the United States and Australia have said they were looking into issues related to the brands.
 
MDH and Everest have said their products are safe for consumption. Their spices are among the most popular in India - the world's biggest exporter, producer and consumer of spices.
 
They are sold in Europe, Asia and North America.
 
The data, obtained by Reuters under India's Right to Information Act, shows 474 of 4,054 samples tested between May and early July did not meet quality and safety parameters.
 

More From This Section

rakhi

Raksha bandhan 2024: Rakhi wishes and quotes to share with your siblings

Rakshabandhan 2024

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best gift ideas for your sister to make her smile

Senior Congress leader and Advocate Abhishek Singhvi leaves after a hearing in Karnataka government formation case, at Supreme Court in New Delhi

Telangana CLP endorses Singhvi for RS bypoll; to file nomination today

upsc, upsc exam, exam

Concept of lateral entry first introduced under Cong-led UPA regime: Rpts

Jaishankar

Jaishankar lauds Indian community in Kuwait for boosting bilateral ties

The safety agency told Reuters in a statement it did not have breakdowns by brands of the spices it tested but was taking necessary action against companies involved.
 
"Action on non-conforming samples has been taken as stipulated," it said, referring to penalty provisions under Indian law, without elaborating.
 
Reuters open records request sought reports on all the samples that failed the tests, but the agency said such reports were unavailable.
 
India's domestic spice market was valued at $10.44 billion in 2022, according to Zion Market Research. Its exports of spices and spice products were a record $4.46 billion in the fiscal year that ended in March.
 

Also Read

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

Indian spices not banned by Singapore, Hong Kong, says MoS Anupriya Patel

spice

From cheese to whisky: India returns 1,500 imported foods amid safety woes

spices, masala

India pitches for strengthening quality standards for spices at global meet

PremiumSpices test

Indian spices in global pickle: Is the matter falling between stools?

Home-grown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company DS Group

DS Group targets Rs 5,000-cr revenue from confectionery business in 5 years

Topics : Spices export Trade exports Pesticides Food safety

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon