Jaishankar lauds Indian community in Kuwait for boosting bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with the Indian community in Kuwait and representatives of various professional and community associations. Jaishankar commended their achievements and contributions to relations between India and Kuwait. In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "EAM met a cross-section of prominent members of the Indian community in Kuwait as well as representatives of various professional and community associations. The large and vibrant Indian community in Kuwait continues to be a living bridge between the two countries." Jaishankar was on an official visit to Kuwait on August 18. In a post on X, he stated, "A good interaction with the vibrant Indian community in Kuwait. Commend their achievements and contribution to India-Kuwait relations."

During his visit, Jaishankar called on Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He thanked Kuwait's leadership for their guidance in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Jaishankar also met with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and discussed avenues to further deepen bilateral relations in all spheres, including through greater exchanges of visits at various levels.

In a press release, MEA stated, "The meeting of EAM with Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, provided an opportunity to discuss avenues to further deepen bilateral relations in all spheres, including through greater exchanges of visits at various levels. There was a strong interest on both sides for giving more content to the economic partnership, both in trade and investments."

"They also discussed new areas of untapped potential for further enhancing collaboration, particularly in pharma, technology, education, etc. Further stream-lining of labour and manpower issues and their implementation was stressed. Both Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," it added.

MEA noted that Jaishankar's visit was instrumental in imparting fresh momentum to bilateral ties and preparing a framework for forthcoming exchanges and concrete deliverables.