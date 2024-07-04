Business Standard
India pitches for strengthening quality standards for spices at global meet

According to an official statement, India, as a member elected on a geographic basis (Asia), is participating in the 86th session of the Executive Committee (CCEXEC) of Codex Alimentarius Commission

spices

India has supported strengthening quality standards for various spices, including small cardamom, vanilla and turmeric, at a global meet of the Codex Alimentarius Commission being held in Rome, the government said on Wednesday.
According to an official statement, India, as a member elected on a geographic basis (Asia), is participating in the 86th session of the Executive Committee (CCEXEC) of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC).
G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), represented India in the session being held at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters in Rome from July 1-5.
The CAC, an international body established by FAO and the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to protect consumer health and promote fair practices in food trade. The executive committee plays a critical role in reviewing proposals for new work and monitoring the progress of standards development.
"During the session, India strongly supported the advancement of standards development for various spices, including small cardamom, turmeric, and vanilla. This initiative is particularly significant for India, being a major producer and exporter of these spices, as it would facilitate smoother international trade," the statement said.
India also backed the progression of standards for named vegetable oils, guidelines for the control of Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia coli, and the safe use and reuse of water in food production and processing.

Moreover, India also championed the proposal for developing Codex guidance on food safety considerations related to the use of recycled materials in food packaging.
This initiative is crucial in addressing global challenges such as climate change, environmental protection and sustainability.
India shared its experience with the guidelines developed by FSSAI on recycling post-consumer PET for food contact applications. These guidelines were well-received and appreciated by the committee members.
The country's participation, as a member, of the executive committee underscores its dedication to establishing robust food safety standards and promoting fair practices in the global food trade, reflecting its pivotal role in the international food industry, the statement said.

