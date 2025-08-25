Monday, August 25, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Need rating system for consultants making detailed project reports: Gadkari

Need rating system for consultants making detailed project reports: Gadkari

Addressing an event here, the road transport and highways minister said the names of contractors responsible for the construction of bad roads should also be displayed prominently

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

He also emphasised the need to improve the quality of construction and reduce the cost of construction by using new technology and materials. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said there should be a rating system for consultants preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) and those who do shoddy work should be penalised.

Addressing an event here, the road transport and highways minister said the names of contractors responsible for the construction of bad roads should also be displayed prominently.

A DPR, which includes surveys, investigations and designs, is essential to the project implementation process.

He regretted that the highways ministry officials do not inspect highways, thus the system directly or indirectly protects those who are responsible for the construction of roads of poor quality.

 

Gadkari asserted that it is the responsibility of his ministry to ensure the construction of good highways.

He also emphasised the need to improve the quality of construction and reduce the cost of construction by using new technology and materials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

metro fare hike, delhi metro,Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank,AIIB,finance ministry,Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, DMRC,

Delhi Metro hikes fares by average 7% in first revision in eight years

Electric bus

Delhi on track to become EV capital with 8,000 e-buses by 2026: Minister

PM Modi in Ahmedabad

'Buy only Made in India goods': PM Modi bats for swadeshi in Ahmedabad

Israel building strike

AP freelancer among 4 journos killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital

pharma companies, immunology,vantage point, hospitals,science pharmaceuticals

GSK India re-enters oncology segment with launch of Jemperli and Zejula

Topics : Nitin Gadkari roads Highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon