Monday, August 25, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Buy only Made in India goods': PM Modi bats for swadeshi in Ahmedabad

'Buy only Made in India goods': PM Modi bats for swadeshi in Ahmedabad

PM Modi added that businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only 'swadeshi' (Indian goods)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invoked the spirit of self-reliance, urging citizens and businesses to support Indian-made goods.

PM Modi also inaugurated development projects worth ₹5,400 crore in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invoked the spirit of self-reliance, urging citizens and businesses to support Indian-made goods. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating multiple development projects in Ahmedabad, the PM said, “All of us should follow the mantra of buying only 'Made in India' goods."
 
He added that businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only 'swadeshi' (Indian goods), as quoted by news agency PTI.
 
His statement comes as the United States (US) has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports following the collapse of trade talks between the two countries.
 
 
PM Modi also inaugurated development projects worth ₹5,400 crore in Ahmedabad.

More From This Section

metro fare hike, delhi metro,Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank,AIIB,finance ministry,Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, DMRC,

Delhi Metro hikes fares by average 7% in first revision in eight years

Israel building strike

AP freelancer among 4 journos killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital

pharma companies, immunology,vantage point, hospitals,science pharmaceuticals

GSK India re-enters oncology segment with launch of Jemperli and Zejula

Supreme Court, SC

SC collegium recommends HC Chief Justices Aradhe, Pancholi for top court

cbi

CBI busts cybercrime gang that duped US citizens of over ₹350 crore

Topics : Narendra Modi Swadeshi goods Trump tariffs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon