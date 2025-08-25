'Buy only Made in India goods': PM Modi bats for swadeshi in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invoked the spirit of self-reliance, urging citizens and businesses to support Indian-made goods. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating multiple development projects in Ahmedabad, the PM said, “All of us should follow the mantra of buying only 'Made in India' goods."
He added that businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only 'swadeshi' (Indian goods), as quoted by news agency PTI.
His statement comes as the United States (US) has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports following the collapse of trade talks between the two countries.
PM Modi also inaugurated development projects worth ₹5,400 crore in Ahmedabad.