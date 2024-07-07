Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Need to increase green cover to tackle soaring summer heat: Minister Yadav

The union environment minister joined the ongoing campaign to plant 51 lakh saplings in Indore

Bhupendra Yadav (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

The "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day on June 5 is about respecting Mother Earth. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday stressed the need to increase green cover to deal with soaring temperatures during summer.
The union environment minister joined the ongoing campaign to plant 51 lakh saplings in Indore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said humans built concrete cities on the earth but destroyed greenery in the race for development.
"This year, we have experienced temperatures soaring to 45 to 50 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country. In the race for development, humans have built concrete cities on earth but destroyed the greenery," he said.
The "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day on June 5 is about respecting Mother Earth.
According to officials, the plantation drive in Indore will end on July 14.
Yadav planted a sapling at a programme organised at the Border Security Force (BSF) campus in the Bijasan area under the campaign "Apne Indore Ke Liye, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.
The chief minister said there is a plan to plant 5.50 crore saplings in the state, with 51 lakh in Indore alone.
"Indore ranks number one in the country for cleanliness. I wish that it remains number one in the category of green cities in the country," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

groundwater, water

North India lost nearly 450 cubic km of groundwater in 2 decades: Study

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Walmart heir Christy Walton joins Novogratz urging Biden to exit prez race

Climate change, global warming

4% newborn deaths linked to climate change in lower income countries: Study

Gene edited food

Gene-edited food: New crops could help us mitigate, adapt to climate change

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

Indian banks see climate change as their biggest source of systemic risk

Topics : Climate Change Environment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon