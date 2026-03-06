Friday, March 06, 2026 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Need to make Indian agri products export-oriented, globally-competitive: PM

Need to make Indian agri products export-oriented, globally-competitive: PM

The prime minister said that today the world is becoming more conscious about health, with a strong focus on holistic healthcare and organic food

Modi, Narendra Modi

Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Transformation', Modi said steps need to be taken to promote all aspects of "quality, branding and standards" (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 2:03 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked farmers to leverage India's diverse climatic conditions and focus on scaling up the harvest of high-value crops to enable the country's agri products to effectively compete in global markets.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Transformation', Modi said steps need to be taken to promote all aspects of "quality, branding and standards" of Indian agriculture produce. Agri experts, industry and farmers will have to come together to achieve this goal, he said.

"Today the markets of the world are opening, and global demand is changing... It is necessary to have more discussion on making our agriculture export-oriented. We have a diverse climate, and we must take full advantage of it. We are rich in agro-climatic zones," he said in his third post-budget webinar.

 

The Budget for 2026-27 has also focussed on high-value agriculture, including cashew, cocoa, sandalwood, Modi said, adding the National Mission on Edible Oil and Pulses and the National Mission on Natural Farming are all strengthening the agriculture sector.

"If we scale up the high-value agri sector, only then we can convert our agriculture sector to a globally-competitive sector," Modi said.

The prime minister said that today the world is becoming more conscious about health, with a strong focus on holistic healthcare and organic food.

"We must place greater emphasis on chemical-free and natural farming. Natural farming creates a highway to reach markets across the world," he said.

Stressing that agriculture is also a strategic pillar of India's long-term development journey, he said that the government has continuously strengthened the agriculture sector.

"Nearly 10 crore farmers have received more than Rs 4 lakh crore through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. This year's Union Budget gives a strong push to agriculture and rural transformation," Modi added.

