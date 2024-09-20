Business Standard
Home / India News / NEET paper leak: CBI charge sheets principal, VP of Hazaribagh school

NEET paper leak: CBI charge sheets principal, VP of Hazaribagh school

Additionally, the central probe agency levelled provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against Haque and Alam

CBI

The CBI alleged that Pankaj Kumar, one of the alleged masterminds, acted in connivance with Haque and Alam

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The principal and vice principal of the Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, allegedly conspired with others to steal the NEET-UG 2024 question paper, the CBI has alleged in its second charge sheet in the paper leak case that also names four others.
Officials said on Friday the charge sheet, naming Principal Ahsanul Haque, Vice Principal Mohd Imtiyaz Alam and four others, was filed before a special court in Patna.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In its report filed on Thursday, the CBI also named Aman Kumar Singh, Baldev Kumar, Sunny Kumar and a local journalist Jamaluddin. They were charged under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), Section 109 (abetment), Section 409 (criminal breach of trust), Section 420 (cheating), Section 380 (theft), Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property).
 
Additionally, the central probe agency levelled provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against Haque and Alam.
Haque was appointed city coordinator for Hazaribagh and Alam was designated the centre superintendent by National Testing Agency for conducting conduct of NEET UG-2024 examination.
The CBI has arrested 48 individuals in connection with the case.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Legacy waste: SC stays NGT order directing Punjab govt to pay over Rs 1K cr

JP Nadda, Nadda

LIVE: Centre will take suitable action, says Health minister Nadda on Tirupati laddu issue

BharatPe Logo

BharatPe fraud case: Ashneer Grover's relative arrested by Delhi Police EOW

Supreme Court, SC

'Why is it pending': SC pulls up govt over non-appointment of judges

gavel law cases

AP HC to hear YSRCP leader Reddy's plea on Tirupati laddu issue on Sept 25

CBI has also identified the beneficiary candidates of this paper leak and shared their details with the National Testing Agency for necessary action.
The agency filed its first charge sheet against 13 accused on August 1.
The CBI alleged that Pankaj Kumar, one of the alleged masterminds, acted in connivance with Haque and Alam.
The trunks containing the NEET UG 2024 question papers were brought to the school and kept in the control room in the morning of May 5.
Haque and Alam illegally allowed Kumar to access the room where the trunks were kept, the CBI has alleged.
Using sophisticated tools, Kumar allegedly opened the trunk to access the question papers from the trunk, it said.
According to the CBI, the paper was solved at Hazaribagh on the morning of examination of May 5 by a set of solvers studying in MBBS courses at AIIMS Patna, RIMS Ranchi and a Medical College in Bharatpur.
The agency has arrested seven alleged solvers and seized the equipment used to open the trunk.
"The solved paper was shared with certain selected students who paid money to the accused. All the solvers, who are MBBS students from reputed colleges, have been identified and most of them arrested. These solvers were specially brought to Hazaribagh as part of the conspiracy," the CBI spokesperson had said.
Other gang members who acted with Kumar have been identified and some of them arrested.
"This group was actively assisted by a set of accused persons who arranged places for housing the candidates, another set of accused were involved in mobilising and ferrying the candidates. The candidates who gained access to the solved question paper are being traced and necessary action is being taken," the CBI had said.
The NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC pulls up CBI for alleging hostile environment in all West Bengal courts

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Land for Jobs Case: CBI gets ministry's nod to prosecute Lalu Prasad Yadav

Doctor Protest, Protest

Bengal junior docs to hold march to CBI office in Salt Lake today

CBI

RG Kar incident: Calcutta medical college superintendent questioned by CBI

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Police delayed seizing belongings of RG Kar accused by two days: CBI

Topics : CBI Jharkhand Medical colleges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon