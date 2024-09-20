Business Standard
Home / India News / Land for Jobs Case: CBI gets ministry's nod to prosecute Lalu Prasad Yadav

Land for Jobs Case: CBI gets ministry's nod to prosecute Lalu Prasad Yadav

CBI gets approval from Ministry of Home Affairs for prosecution sanction for Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-jobs case; Delhi court summons Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader Tejashwi Yadav during an event (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sanction to prosecute Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the land-for-job case.

The case involves alleged irregularities during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009, during which jobs were reportedly offered in exchange for land parcels transferred or gifted to Lalu Prasad’s family or associates. These irregularities are said to have occurred in Group-D appointments within the West Central Zone of the Railways, based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Prosecution sanctions pending for other accused

While the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the prosecution of Lalu Prasad Yadav, sanctions for over 30 other accused, including key figures linked to the case, are still pending. The CBI has sought an additional 15 days to secure sanctions against the remaining accused. The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court has asked the CBI to expedite this process, with the matter scheduled for a further hearing on October 15.

On Thursday, the court also issued summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, to appear in connection with the case.

Background on the land-for-job case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting a parallel investigation into the same case, which stems from a CBI First Information Report. In January, the ED issued summons to both Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav for questioning. The central agency’s probe focuses on the money-laundering aspects of the alleged land-for-job scheme.

In August, the ED filed a supplementary charge sheet naming Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and businessman Amit Katyal, among others. The ED’s final report indicated that Group-D railway jobs were granted to recruits in exchange for land parcels transferred to individuals associated with Lalu Prasad’s family.

Court grants bail to Amit Katyal

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court granted regular bail to businessman Amit Katyal, who had been charge-sheeted in the land-for-job money-laundering case. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted bail to Katyal on medical grounds after he had previously been on interim bail for 84 days.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: Supreme Court's YouTube channel hacked, videos promoting cryptocurrency posted

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court's YouTube channel hacked, promotes cryptocurrency scam

Pawan Kalyan

Tirupati ladoo row: Pawan Kalyan calls for 'National Sanatana Dharma Board'

gavel law cases

HC seeks Uttarakhand govt's reply on 10% quota to statehood agitators

Doctor Protest, Protest

Bengal junior docs to hold march to CBI office in Salt Lake today


Katyal’s counsel, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, argued that while his client had been arrested by the ED in November 2023, Lalu Prasad Yadav had not been taken into custody despite being named in the chargesheet. Pahwa highlighted Katyal’s health condition, noting that he had recently undergone surgery.
 
Despite opposition from the ED, which claimed there was substantial evidence against Katyal in the money-laundering case, the court granted his bail, with a detailed order pending.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Jobs, Job creation

Small businesses generate 35 mn job applications till Aug 2024: Report

food inflation

US inflation at turning point, focus should shift to jobs: WH's Brainard

Tata Steel, Tata

UK gets improved terms for 2,500 workers as it recommits to Tata Steel deal

PremiumMore than a decade after the National Policy on Information Technology (NPIT 2012) was introduced, the Union government is readying a new policy with changed goals and benchmarks. The policy is expected to be finalised by the end of this year, accor

IT policy set to roll in by year-end with focus on GCC, jobs, research

The Centre plans to upgrade the nine-year-old National Career Service (NCS) portal to link millions of youths with prospective employers in a bid to prepare a future-ready workforce, two government officials said.

Indian firms face skilling challenges as demand for next-gen tech surges

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav jobs CBI Ministry of Home Affairs BS Web Reports RLD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon