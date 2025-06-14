Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NEET-UG result: Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar tops, MP's Utkarsh Awadhiya second

NEET-UG result: Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar tops, MP's Utkarsh Awadhiya second

Among females, Delhi's Avika Aggarwal emerged topper, bagging the fifth rank nationally

NEET UG

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is the largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of candidates appearing for the test | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar has topped the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, while Madhya Pradhesh's Utkarsh Awadhiya has bagged the second rank, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Saturday.

More than 12.36 lakh candidates out of 22.09 lakh test takers qualified the exam. The number is down from last year's 13.15 lakh qualifying candidates. However, the number of test takers was also higher last year at over 23.33 lakh.

Maharashtra's Krishang Joshi and Delhi's Mrinal Kishore Jha bagged the third and fourth ranks, respectively.

Among females, Delhi's Avika Aggarwal emerged topper, bagging the fifth rank nationally.

 

The maximum qualifying candidates are from Uttar Pradesh (over 1.70 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (over 1.25 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1.19 lakh).

Also Read

neet

NEET UG 2025 Fraud: CBI arrests two for promising fake score boosts

Neet exam

NEET UG 2025 results announced at neet.nta.nic.in; Details here

Exam results

NEET UG 2025 results are likely to be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in

Neet exam

NEET 2025 results: Students can access scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in soon

NEET UG

NEET-UG 2025: Students raise alarm over faulty papers, urge NTA action

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is the largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of candidates appearing for the test.

The NTA conducts the NEET every year for admission into medical colleges. A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for the MBSS course -- approximately 56,000 in government hospitals, and about 52,000 in private colleges.

Admissions to undergraduate courses in dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha also utilise NEET results for admission.

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

Over 8.1 mn people benefited from CM health insurance scheme: TN govt

Indian police

Chhattisgarh replaces Urdu-Persian words with Hindi in police functioning

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA chargesheets 17 in Chhattisgarh CRPF camp attack, 16 still absconding

Security Forces, naxalism

CRPF officer killed during anti-Naxal operation in Odisha's Sundergarh

Prataprao Jadhav, Prataprao

Yoga now a global mass movement thanks to PM Modi's efforts: Ayush minister

Topics : NEET UG NEET result NEET-UG NEET medical entrance test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon