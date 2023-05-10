close

Negative people can't think beyond political interests: PM targets Congress

"They only like to create controversy," PM Modi said

ANI General News
PM Modi

PM Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a veiled attack on Congress and said that "negative people do not have a far-sighted vision and they can't think beyond their political interests".

The Prime Minister, who unveiled a series of development projects at an event here, said some people are filled with negativity and can't see any good things happening in the country.

"Today I have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 5500 crore. I congratulate the people of Rajasthan for these development projects. Our government is focusing on providing modern infrastructure in Rajasthan," the Prime Minister said.

"If enough medical colleges would have been built earlier, we would not have had to face the shortage of doctors, if every household would have got water, we would not have had to start the Rs 3.5 lakh crore Jal Jeevan Mission. Negative people do not have far-sighted vision and they can't think beyond their political interests," he added.

He said along with basic facilities, modern infrastructure is also necessary for fast-paced development.

"Some people are filled with so much negativity that they can't see any good things happening in the country. They only like to create controversy. You might have heard some people say 'Ki atta pehle, ya data pehle' but history is witness that along with basic facilities, modern infrastructure is also necessary for fast-paced development," he said.

PM Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Nathdwara and unveiled projects worth over Rs. 5500 crore.

The focus of these projects is on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

The projects of the road and railway sector will also facilitate the movement of goods and service and boost trade and commerce and improve the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.

Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot received PM Modi at the airport.

This was third visit of Prime Minister to Rajashtan this year.

After his arrival, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara. People were seen showering flower petals on PM Modi's car.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris on Abu Road.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi rajasthan Politics

First Published: May 10 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

