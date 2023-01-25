JUST IN
Telangana BJP chief slams CM Rao for not attending all-party meet on G20
Congress woos women voters with cash transfers in poll-bound Karnataka
Poll official suspended for 'defacing' PM Modi's photo in Tripura
Excise policy 'scam': ED attaches Rs 76.54 cr worth assets under PMLA
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes amid rains in J-K's Ramban
Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
India records 102 new coronavirus cases, active tally dips to 1,922
Goa govt to auction 5 more iron ore mining blocks located in North Goa
DMK minister S M Nasar lands in row over 'stone' hurling incident
Urination incident: Air India amends existing in-flight liquor policy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India, Pak came 'too close' to nuclear conflagration: Former US state sec
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Jal Jeevan Mission hits 11 million mark, PM Modi lauds 'great feat'

The mission aims to provide tap water supply to households with special focus on women and children by 2024

Topics
Jal Jeevan Mission | Modi govt | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, in Goa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as a "great feat" the mark of 11 crore tap connections under the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission, and said it shows the ground covered to ensure piped water supply to people across the country.

The mission aims to provide tap water supply to households with special focus on women and children by 2024.

He tweeted, "A great feat, indicative of the ground covered to ensure 'Har Ghar Jal' to the people of India. Congratulations to all those who have benefitted from this initiative and compliments to those working on the ground to make this Mission a success."

He was reacting to a tweet of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Shekhawat said, "11 crore tap connections! The vision of our PM Narendra Modi ji, the relentless pursuit of the goals set out for Jal Jeevan Mission by the ministry and the effort of our team on ground has made this mega milestone possible."

He added that 11 crore homes are now assured of health and well-being with this elixir of life reaching their doorsteps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jal Jeevan Mission

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 12:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU