PM Modi virtually chairs National Ganga Council meeting in Kolkata

-
ALSO READ
CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch the event Live in India?
PM Modi turns 72; President, ministerial colleagues extend wishes
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch Live in India
Winter Session ends: PM, other leaders attend meeting hosted by LS Speaker
Latest news LIVE: Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for second term
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired the second meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC) meeting in Kolkata via video conferencing.
The meeting was attended by the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, and other Union Ministers who are members of the council besides the Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.
Instead of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav was present at the meeting.
The Prime Minister attended the meeting virtually after he performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben who passed away early this morning.
PM Modi also virtually inaugurated multiple projects of the Indian Railways.
The National Ganga Council has been given the overall responsibility for the superintendence of pollution prevention and rejuvenation of River Ganga and its tributaries.
Namami Gange Programme is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as a 'Flagship Programme' by the Central Government in June 2014 with a budget outlay of Rs 20,000 crore to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of the national river Ganga.
At the 46th meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), projects worth about Rs 2,700 for the development of sewerage infrastructure in the Ganga basin were approved.
Out of the approved projects, 12 pertain to the development of sewerage infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal worth more than Rs 2,700 crore, a Ministry of Jal Shakti release said.
Recently, the Namami Gange initiative has been recognised by the United Nations (UN) as one of the Top 10 World Restoration Flagships programmes aimed at reviving the natural world.
The award was received by G. Asok Kumar, the Director General of the Namami Gange project during a function at the 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) in Montreal, Canada on World Restoration Day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 15:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU