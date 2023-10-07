close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Nepal, India discuss furthering cooperation in defence supplies, security

The two sides also discussed exchanges of visits, joint expeditions and adventure activities and cooperation in disaster management and information sharing

India exports automobiles and parts worth $600-700 million to the Himalayan country every year

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 9:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nepal and India have discussed a wide range of issues relating to mutual security, defence supplies, training and capacity building as part of the efforts to step by bilateral cooperation.
The two sides held the 15th Meeting of the India-Nepal Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues (BCGSI) in Pokhara, Nepal, on October 5 covering a wide range of issues relating to mutual security, defence supplies, training and capacity building and joint military exercises.
The two sides also discussed exchanges of visits, joint expeditions and adventure activities and cooperation in disaster management and information sharing, according to a press statement issued by the Indian Embassy here on Saturday.
During the bilateral meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, India, and the Nepali delegation was led by Bhrigu Dhungana, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The delegations comprised officials from respective ministries of defence, foreign affairs, home affairs, and directorates of the Indian Army and the Nepali Army.
The BCGSI, established in 2003, is an important institutional mechanism between India and Nepal for promoting bilateral defence and security cooperation.

Also Read

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Asia Cup 2023 PAK vs NEP Highlights: Babar's team thrash Nepal by 238 runs

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's visit to India strengthens age-old bonds

Telegram bans 2,114 groups, channels related to child abuse on Oct 6

Seven arrested for stealing valuables from passengers' bags at IGI Airport

Air India cancels two Tel Aviv flights in wake of Hamas attack on Israel

Any law becomes out of date after 50 years: Shah on IPC replacement

Palestinians say 198 killed in Gaza after Israeli response to Hamas

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal defence sector International Relations

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon