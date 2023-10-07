Nepal, India discuss furthering cooperation in defence supplies, security

Nepal and India have discussed a wide range of issues relating to mutual security, defence supplies, training and capacity building as part of the efforts to step by bilateral cooperation.

The two sides held the 15th Meeting of the India-Nepal Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues (BCGSI) in Pokhara, Nepal, on October 5 covering a wide range of issues relating to mutual security, defence supplies, training and capacity building and joint military exercises.

The two sides also discussed exchanges of visits, joint expeditions and adventure activities and cooperation in disaster management and information sharing, according to a press statement issued by the Indian Embassy here on Saturday.

During the bilateral meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, India, and the Nepali delegation was led by Bhrigu Dhungana, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegations comprised officials from respective ministries of defence, foreign affairs, home affairs, and directorates of the Indian Army and the Nepali Army.

The BCGSI, established in 2003, is an important institutional mechanism between India and Nepal for promoting bilateral defence and security cooperation.

