Air India cancels two Tel Aviv flights in wake of Hamas attack on Israel

An Air India Flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv on Saturday and a return flight from Tel Aviv to New Delhi have been cancelled in the wake of a Hamas rocket attack on Israel.

According to the airline, the decision was taken considering the interests and safety of the passengers and crew.

"An Air India Flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 07 October 2023 and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi has been cancelled in the interests and safety of our guests and crew," a spokesperson of Air India said.

"Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirements," the airline added.

According to the latest updates, at least 40 people have been killed and over 700 people are injured, The Times of Israel reported. According to the Health Ministry, 779 people have been hospitalized

Israel has already declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.

Also Read Israel will repel rocket fire assault of Hamas terrorists: India envoy Israel launches operation 'Iron Swords' after Hamas' surprise attack Hamas has started a war that 'Israel will win', says defence minister We are at war: Netanyahu tells Israel after Hamas' unprecedented attack Mayor of Israel's Sha'ar Hanegev council Liebstein killed in Hamas attack Any law becomes out of date after 50 years: Shah on IPC replacement Palestinians say 198 killed in Gaza after Israeli response to Hamas Sikkim flood: 62 missing people found alive, death toll rises to 30 MoS Home Mishra visits flood-hit Sikkim, assures of all central assistance Central team to visit flood-hit Sikkim from Sunday to assess damage: Govt

The Israel Defence Forces launched Operation 'Iron Swords' in response to Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, the Times of Israel reported. IDF is striking Hamas targets in Gaza.

The Israeli military is fighting Hamas terrorists in different locations in Southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be'eri and the Re'im military base, according to The Times of Israel.

In the first reaction to the 'surprise attack', PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel "is at war", further asserting that they will "win it".

"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out," Netanyahu said in a video statement.