Nepal PM visit: Issues of ST status, 11 sub-groups of Gorkhas in MP rasied

A demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and reservation benefit to 11 sub-groups of the Gorkha community in Madhya Pradesh has been raised during the two-day tour of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda which concluded on Saturday.

Nepali Sanskriti Parishad's (International) India branch secretary Shailesh Gurung told PTI that they would meet Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with their demand shortly.

The Nepalese community see Shivraj Singh Chouhan as its well-wisher. We demand that 11 sub-groups of Gorkhas be given the ST status and granted reservation in government institutes and jobs," Gurung said, adding these castes were getting reservations in Nepal.

He said the population of Indian Gorkhas in MP is estimated to be 2.5 lakh-3 lakh. "Of them, 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh people belong to the 11 sub-groups for whom the reservation is being demanded," he added.

Gurung said the number of Gorkhas in the health, and in IAS, and IPS was thin, and the quota will connect them to the mainstream.

He also demanded the setting up of Nepalese Academy in Bhopal and Indore to promote and conserve their literature, language and culture.

"India and Nepal have a strong bond which has been bolstered by Prachanda's visit," he said.

Chief Minister Chouhan along with a few cabinet colleagues gave a warm send-off to the PM of the Himalayan nation by garlanding him at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here before he and his delegation headed for New Delhi on Saturday.

Prachanda began his four-day visit to India on Wednesday.

His meeting with PM Modi on Thursday saw the two countries signing seven agreements and launching six projects including new railway services.

On Friday, Prachanda visited the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of IT giant TCS on Indore's Super Corridor. Speaking at a dinner hosted by CM Chouhan, the Nepalese premier said that a consensus was reached in many areas in his meeting with PM Modi.