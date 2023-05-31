close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

Starting today, WhatsApp users can share voice statuses or access the voice status feature

BS Web Team New Delhi
WhatsApp

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp has finally made the voice status feature live on Android and iPhone devices. Users can access the new feature by downloading the latest version of the application.
Earlier this year, the video and messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Meta, announced the voice status feature allowing users to record and share voice notes as WhatsApp statuses. Now, the feature is live on both Android and iPhone devices.

Starting today, WhatsApp users can share voice statuses or access the voice status feature by going to the "Status" section and clicking the "Pencil" icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. Selecting causes a status update page to appear, where users can use the "Mic" icon at the bottom of the screen to record voice notes or messages that can last up to 30 seconds.
It was previously reported that WhatsApp users sent an average of 7 billion voice messages per day. Perhaps in light of this, Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, decided to roll out the new voice status feature.

Users can choose who should be able to see the voice status and who shouldn't be using WhatsApp's private audio selection feature, which is now live.
Previously, the audience who should see the status had to be manually selected from the app's "Settings" menu, and it became active for all statuses. Now, the private audio selector can be selected for specific statuses, which is a huge relief for its users.

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

The Kerala Story: All you need to know about the raging controversy

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Why has the upcoming movie 'The Kerala Story' courted controversy?

WhatsApp for Apple iPhone gets companion mode: What is it, how does it work

After staggered rollout, BGMI now playable for all users in India: Krafton

OpenAI's ChatGPT application now available for iOS users in India

OpenAI's ChatGPT application for iOS now expands to 10 more countries

Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here


WhatsApp recently announced several new features, including chat lock, edit sent messages, and more.
Moving forward, WhatsApp is reportedly working on more features, such as usernames, archive status, and more, to make the platform more interactive and user-friendly. 
Topics : whatsapp Whatsapp Status WhatsApp features BS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Apple releases its classical music app on Google Play Store for Androids

Apple Inc, Apple
2 min read

WhatsApp for Apple iPhone gets companion mode: What is it, how does it work

Whatsapp Companion (Photo:Whatsapp)
2 min read

Apple XR headset specs leaked ahead of WWDC 2023; check details here

Apple XR headset
2 min read

Xiaomi partners with Dixon Technologies to make mobile phones in India

Xiaomi partners with Dixon Technologies to make mobile phones in India
1 min read

Twitter testing new feature 'Notes on Media' to identify misleading media

Twitter
2 min read

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 450pts; Nifty holds 18,500; Airtel up 2%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Deadline nearing, only 41% of Centre's FAME II scheme target met so far

Electric vehicles
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon