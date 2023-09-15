Netflix, Yash Raj Films announce multi-year partnership to produce movies

Also Read

Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work

After initial success, Netflix to roll-out more features for ad-based plans

Netflix's curbs on password sharing may lead to a larger subscriber base

Netflix to take its India strategy global to boost growth, retain customers

Launch of test vehicle mission for Gaganyaan in a month or two: Isro

India to procure 20 more doses of monoclonal antibody for Nipah treatment

Declare Himachal calamity 'national disaster': Priyanka Gandhi to PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh farmers bet on medicinal crops to boost their income