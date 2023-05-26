close

New Parliament building looks pretty damn impressive: Omar Abdullah

As many as 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together on Wednesday and announced their decision to boycott the inauguration

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Omar Abdullah

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said the new Parliament building was a welcome addition and looks "pretty damn impressive", amid criticism by the opposition over its inauguration.

Abdullah, whose party's MPs have also announced to boycott the inaugural ceremony, said when he was the member of the Lok Sabha, many of his colleagues often spoke about the need for a new and improved Parliament building.

"Setting aside the brouhaha about the inauguration for a moment, this building is a welcome addition. The old Parliament House has served us well but as someone who has worked there for a few years, a lot of us often spoke amongst ourselves about the need for a new and improved Parliament building. Better late than never is all I'll say and this one looks pretty damn impressive," the NC vice president wrote on Twitter.

As many as 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together on Wednesday and announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out".

The NC was also a signatory of the joint opposition letter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Omar Abdullah National Conference Parliament

First Published: May 26 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

