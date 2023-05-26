close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ONGC to pay Rs 50 lakh damages for crude oil leak in Bharuch district

An owner of some of the dead camels told reporters that a total of 77 animals were being taken to a nearby village for grazing on Sunday afternoon

Press Trust of India Bharuch
ONGC, ONGC logo

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has ordered the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages for the spillage of crude oil from its pipeline in Bharuch district, an official said on Friday.

It has been alleged that 25 camels died after drinking water contaminated with the spillage on Sunday, though the central government-controlled oil major has denied it. An agricultural field near Kachhipura village was found covered in crude oil leaked from a pipeline belonging to ONGC on Sunday, said Bharuch-based GPCB regional officer Margi Patel. The board ordered inquiry after the death of camels was reported.

"We have directed ONGC to pay Rs 50 lakh as environmental damage compensation (to the state authorities)," Patel said.

The actual cause of the death of the camels will be clear only after the autopsy report is available, the official said. The GPCB has also directed the ONGC to clean up the site, she added. ONGC said in a statement that cleaning-up operation was being carried out on a war footing and the site will be restored by May 30.

It also claimed that "the unfortunate death of camels in the area and oil leakage are two unrelated incidents." "However, as a responsible corporate, ONGC continues to provide all assistance to GPCB, state administrative agencies, and forensic team investigating the incident," it said.

An owner of some of the dead camels told reporters that a total of 77 animals were being taken to a nearby village for grazing on Sunday afternoon.

Also Read

India's Russian oil imports cross 1 million barrels a day in December

Petrol stocks may dry up in Pakistan as banks refuse to open, confirm LCs

ONGC, Oil India in talks for 50% stake in $3.4 billion Kenya oilfield

Govt should scrap windfall profit tax on domestic crude oil: FICCI

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Girls clinch top three spots in Punjab Board Class 10 exam, outshine boys

Results of West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam declared, 96,913 passed

Storing hydrogen in coal may help power clean energy economy: Research

Progress in reducing plastic pollution painfully slow: Scientists

Quantum jump in space sector in last 9 years of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

Some of them drank from puddles of water contaminated with crude oil in the field and died on the spot, he claimed. While at least 25 camels died, others were treated by veterinary doctors and were in stable condition, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ONGC Crude oi Gujarat

First Published: May 26 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Calling Sri Lanka: Airtel's expansion a challenge or opportunity?

Bharti Airtel
6 min read

Manipur NEET-UG to be held between June 3-5; CUET-UG from June 5-8

RRB exam, RRB, Railway Recruitment Board
1 min read

Visit to India to attend SCO meet was 'productive': Pak's Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
3 min read

Climbers celebrate Mt Everest 70th anniversary amid melting glaciers

mount everest
4 min read

UP CM unveils statue of ex-Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
2 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon