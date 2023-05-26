close

Girls clinch top three spots in Punjab Board Class 10 exam, outshine boys

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains extended best wishes to the students, teachers and their parents for the good results

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Girls outhone boys and clinched the top three spots in the Punjab Board Class 10 exams, the results of which were declared on Friday.

The Class 12 Board exams, declared by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Wednesday, also saw a similar trend with girls outperforming boys and bagging the top three positions.

According to an official statement, with a perfect score of 100 per cent, Gagandeep Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Senior Secondary School in Kot Sukhiya of Faridkot district emerged as the topper in the Class 10 exams. The second rank was secured by her classmate Navjot who scored 648 out of 650 marks.

Harmandeep Kaur of Government High School Mandali district Mansa clinched the third position with 646 marks.

Of the 2,90,796 students who appeared for the Class 10 board exam, 2,81,905 students cleared it. A total of 6,171 students have to retake the exam, while the results of 103 students have been delayed, the statement added.

The overall pass percentage in the matriculation exams was over 97.5 per cent, with girls scoring a cumulative pass percentage of 98.46 per cent and boys securing 96.73 pass percentage.

Urban areas recorded a pass percentage of 96.77 per cent, while it was higher in rural areas at 97.94 per cent.

The pass percentage of government schools was 97.76 per cent, as against 97 per cent in other schools.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains extended best wishes to the students, teachers and their parents for the good results.

He congratulated the top three position holders and announced a cash award of Rs 51,000 for them.

Girls outshining boys in the PSEB board exams at all levels -- Classes 8, 10 and 12 -- was a proud moment for the state, Mann added.

He also hailed the state's education department for its concerted efforts to make quality education reach students in every nook and corner of Punjab.

Mann, in the statement, added that the efforts by the state government have immensely benefitted the girls in Punjab, thereby paving the way for their empowerment through education.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

