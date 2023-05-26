Results of West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam declared, 96,913 passed

Results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) for admission into engineering and architecture courses were announced on Friday, and 96,913 candidates were declared successful.

Md Sahil Akhtar and Soham Das of Delhi Public School Ruby Park bagged the first and the second ranks, respectively, while Sara Mukherjee of Bankura Banga Vidyalaya secured the third rank, WBJEE Board chairman Malayendu Saha said.

A total of 1,24,919 candidates had enrolled for the examination, while 97,524 appeared in it and 96,913 qualified, he said, adding that the success rate was 99.4 per cent.

Of the candidates who qualified, 69,560 were from West Bengal, Saha said.

The exams were held on April 30, across 303 centres in the state, and three venues in Northeast India.

The examinations were held for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Also Read JEE Main admit card 2023 expected to release soon on official website JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key at official website, Check details JEE-Main January session registers all-time high attendance of 95.8% JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 to release soon on website Aspirants demand Jan JEE-Main to be rescheduled as dates clash with boards Storing hydrogen in coal may help power clean energy economy: Research Progress in reducing plastic pollution painfully slow: Scientists Quantum jump in space sector in last 9 years of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh New Parliament building will make every Indian proud, says PM Modi UP CM unveils statue of ex-Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri

Akhtar, who bagged the top spot, told reporters that he used to study six-seven hours daily as part of his preparation.

He said that he wants to pursue Computer Science Engineering.

Congratulating the candidates, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was extremely happy that 53 per cent of the successful students were from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

"This year, 27.5 per cent of the successful candidates are women. Your excellent performance has made us proud," she said.