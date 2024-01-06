Sensex (    %)
                        
Newly-formed Rajasthan govt transfers 72 IAS officers, 121 RAS officers

The transfer orders were issued by the Department of Personnel late on Friday night

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

The Rajasthan government has transferred 72 Indian Administrative Service officers and 121 Rajasthan Administrative Service officers, in the first bureaucratic reshuffle after the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP dispensation came to power in the state.
The transfer orders were issued by the Department of Personnel late on Friday night.
Churu Collector Siddharth Sihag has been posted as secretary to the chief minister and Kekri Collector V M Sharma has been made commissioner, Midday Meal, the order stated.
District collectors of Balotra, Banswara, Baran, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Pali, Alwar, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Kota, Dungarpur, Anupgarh, Chittorgarh, Behror, Sawaimadhopur, Dausa, Sirohi, Bhilwara, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Rajsamand, Sikar, Gangapur city, Pratapgarh, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Tonk, Phalodi, Salumbar, Bundi, Beawar have also been transferred.
Three IAS officers have been given additional charges.
The government has also transferred 121 RAS officers including several additional collectors and sub-divisional officers.

Topics : Rajasthan government BJP Indian Administrative Service civil servants

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon