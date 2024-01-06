All eyes on the Sun: Isro's Aditya-L1 set to enter final orbit today

Today, January 6, 4 pm, India will see one of the most significant celestial adventures, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is all set to place Aditya-L1, the country’s maiden solar mission, into its final orbit, around 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. L-1 stands for Lagrange points. The Lagrange points are named after French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange, who first studied them in the 18th century. At these points, the gravitational forces of two large bodies balance out, creating a region of equilibrium.

The Delhi government has begun preparations for the 2024-25 budget with the Finance Department directing other departments to prepare realistic budget estimates. The Finance Department issued an official statement last week and said that a final review of the budgetary position based on the actual expenditure of last nine months of all the departments will be taken up shortly.



Himachal Pradesh (HP) BJP Chief Rajiv Bindal attended the core state party unit meeting on Friday. The BJP leaders discussed the strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP's national president JP Nadda chaired the meeting. Speaking about the meeting, HP State Party President Bindal said, "A special meeting of the core group party leaders was organised and presided over by BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday. This meeting holds significance for the party both ideologically and concerning the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls."