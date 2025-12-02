Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NHAI partners with Reliance Jio to launch mobile safety alerts on highways

NHAI partners with Reliance Jio to launch mobile safety alerts on highways

The initiative aims to strengthen road safety by providing timely information to National Highway users, enabling them to adjust speed and driving behaviour well in advance

Highway, Road

According to the statement, alerts will be sent through SMS, WhatsApp and high-priority calls to National Highway users (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

State-owned NHAI on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Reliance Jio to introduce a telecom-based safety alert system across the National Highway network.

In a statement, NHAI said that using Jio's existing 4G and 5G network, travellers will receive warnings on their mobile phones as they approach identified risk locations such as accident-prone stretches, stray-cattle zones, fog-affected areas and emergency diversions.

The initiative aims to strengthen road safety by providing timely information to National Highway users, enabling them to adjust speed and driving behaviour well in advance, it added.

According to the statement, alerts will be sent through SMS, WhatsApp and high-priority calls to National Highway users.

 

The system will be integrated in a phased manner with NHAI's digital platforms, including 'Rajmargyatra' mobile application and emergency helpline number 1033, it said.

Also Read

reliance, reliance industries

SC rejects Reliance plea over ₹30 lakh fine for not disclosing Jio-FB deal

Reliance Industries, RIL

Reliance completes merger of Star Television Productions with Jiostar

Jio enterprise, Reliance Jio, Q4 Results, Cloud services, JioCinema, JioHotstar

IPL 2025: Ad views duplication in CTV, LTV, mobile less than 5% on JioStar

spectrum

Apple, Amazon, Cisco, Meta oppose Indian telcos on 6 GHz band spectrum

bond markets, bonds, bond market

NHAI subsidiary DMEDL likely to buy back ₹5,975 crore bonds this weekpremium

The automated system will work for all Jio mobile users on or near the National Highways and provide early warning to National Highway commuters before they enter a hazardous zone. The solution will use existing telecom towers and can be deployed quickly, without additional roadside hardware.

This strategic partnership will leverage Jio's digital infrastructure, serving over 500 million subscribers in the country.

The statement said NHAI will take similar exercise with other telecom service providers as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Gujarat 'sinking' amid rising drugs, illegal liquor menace: Rahul Gandhi

Parliament, New Parliament

MPs raise Anganwadi upgrades, Bhojpuri academy, pollution concerns in RS

Parliament Winter Session Updates

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Oppn protest against SIR

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Sanchar Saathi row: Compulsory apps 'troubling' for democracy, says Tharoor

Supreme Court, SC

TN urges SC to scrap CBI probe into Karur stampede, backs SIT investigation

Topics : NHAI NHAI projects highway Reliance Jio National Highways Authority of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon