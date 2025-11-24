Monday, November 24, 2025 | 12:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / IPL 2025: Ad views duplication in CTV, LTV, mobile less than 5% on JioStar

IPL 2025: Ad views duplication in CTV, LTV, mobile less than 5% on JioStar

A Nielsen-JioStar analysis of IPL 2025 finds minimal duplication in ad views and strong incremental reach from cross-screen media plans

Jio enterprise, Reliance Jio, Q4 Results, Cloud services, JioCinema, JioHotstar

Representative Image

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JioStar, which was the official broadcaster and streaming partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL), saw less than five per cent of audience overlapped across connected television (CTV), linear TV and mobile devices for advertisement views this year, according to a joint statement by JioStar and Nielsen. 
Additionally, advanced targeting on digital has the possibility to further reduce duplication of advertising views. And, about less than one per cent overlap in audience views for advertisements across various segments, according to Cross-Screen Measurement Study for advertisers, conducted during IPL 2025, it added. 
Meanwhile, cross-screen media plans across digital and TV added incremental reach for advertisers in the range of 20-40 per cent across all analysed categories and budgets. 
 
This study analysed campaigns across categories such as carbonated beverages, consumer durables, automobiles, financial technology and fast-moving consumer goods. They span high-frequency, impulse-driven purchases and high-investment, consideration-heavy categories.  This comes after India’s largest media conglomerate, JioStar and Nielsen, an audience measurement, data and analytics firm, in February collaborated to provide advanced analytics solutions for the company’s streaming platform, JioHotstar before the start of season 18 of IPL in March. 
“What we are hearing from partners is a clear shift in mindset: instead of choosing between TV and digital, they’re now planning for both from the outset.  This opens up room for new categories, greater participation from emerging brands, and deeper investment from existing ones,” Anup Govindan, chief revenue officer, sports, JioStar, said in an email response to Business Standard.

Also Read

spectrum

Apple, Amazon, Cisco, Meta oppose Indian telcos on 6 GHz band spectrum

pets, dogs, pet, doggie, pet lover, pet industry

Reliance Consumer Products eyes pet food market with steep price cuts

Reliance Jio

Jio Leasing invests ₹45 crore in Reliance International Leasing IFSC unit

Reliance Jio

Jio urges Trai to adopt flexible net neutrality approach amid 5G evolution

Jio enterprise, Reliance Jio, Q4 Results, Cloud services, JioCinema, JioHotstar

JioHotstar joins Netflix as it crosses 1 billion downloads on Google Play

 
The 18th season of the IPL had recorded a billion viewers across TV and digital platforms, garnering a record viewership of 840 billion minutes of total watch time. JioHotstar saw over 23.1 billion views and 384.6 billion minutes of watch time, up by 29 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. 
He added that with cross-screen reach now validated at scale, JioStar anticipates broader participation and stronger demand not just for IPL 2026 but also for the ICC Men’s World Cup, Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 and other marquee properties. 
Apart from cricket, the study is expected to boost advertiser confidence in non-cricket sports and women’s sports, going forward.
 

More From This Section

MSMEs, textile

Textile industry says new labour codes may boost export prospects to US, EUpremium

IT Office GCCs

EY survey flags limited global leadership roles in Indian GCCs

coal india limited, cil h1fy26 results, cil diversification, high employee cost, coal india renewable energy, critical minerals acquisition, cil profit slump, pm prasad

As the world turns its back on fossil fuels, Coal India faces a reckoningpremium

Creditors' total admitted claims against Jaiprakash Associates stand at over ₹59,000 crore. In all current offers, banks will face a haircut of up to 79 per cent.

Haircuts touch 67% under IBC as creditor recovery stays low till Sep 2025

AI WORKER, AI EMPLOYEE, artificial intelligence

58% of India GCCs invest in Agentic AI as innovation roles widen: EY survey

Topics : Reliance Jio Hotstar Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon