NHAI sets up dedicated cell to review DPRs of national highway projects

State-owned NHAI has set up a dedicated cell to review detailed project reports of national highway projects, an official statement said on Thursday.

The statement further said the cell will provide expert inputs and enable end-to-end monitoring of the DPR (detailed project report) for national highway projects.

"To ensure the highest construction standards, cost effectiveness and timely completion of National Highway projects, NHAI has set up a Detailed Project Report (DPR) cell at NHAI headquarters in New Delhi," it added.

According to the statement, the cell will help bring uniformity in review mechanism of the DPR and ensure that quality DPRs are prepared and reviewed before the implementation of the projects.