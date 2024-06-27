Business Standard
Ratan Tata urges Mumbai people in post to donate blood for stray puppy

Ratan Tata, Chairman of the Tata Group, shared a post of an ailing stray dog and the eligibility criteria for donor dogs, stressing on the urgent need for a blood donor

Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, recently posted an urgent appeal for assistance on Instagram. He pleaded with Mumbai residents to provide a blood donor for a dog admitted to his Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai. 
He asked Mumbai to assist him with his request and provided details about the requirements for the donor dog in his post. The dog who was 7 months old and suspected to have tick fever and severe anaemia was in critical condition.
Ratan Tata urges for dog blood donors for stray puppy

Tata shared the eligibility requirements for blood donors' dogs and a picture of the ailing animal in his post, focusing on the urgency of the situation. He wrote, "I would really really appreciate your help", hoping to garner support from the community. To further spread the word, he also shared the same image in his Instagram story, adding a clear and direct message: "Mumbai, I need your help."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What did netizens have to say about Ratan Tata’s post?

One Instagram user wrote, “Have sent a text with a contact for a potential match".
Another person wrote, “Imagine a billionaire posting request posts for helping dogs,” and ended the comment with a heart emoticon.
A third user shared, “Most down-to-earth businessman”. A fourth wrote, “If Ratan Tata sir can do it, then why can’t we?”

All about the Ratan Tata’s Small Animal Hospital

Ratan Tata is known for his love for animals. The industrialist can be seen posting the pics of animals and urging compassion and concern for their rights. Tata Trusts recently declared the launch of the nation's first best Small Animal Hospital in the Mahalaxmi area of South Mumbai. In order to provide pets in need with advanced medical care, this animal healthcare centre will have more than 200 beds. 
Cats and dogs are the primary focus of this veterinary centre known as the Small Animal Hospital. This Mumbai hospital uses cutting-edge technology to work with "specialists from various disciplines to diagnose and treat complex cases."

Topics : Ratan Tata animal rights Animal welfare

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

