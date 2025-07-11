Friday, July 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NHAI to blacklist users misusing loose FASTags to reduce toll delays

NHAI to blacklist users misusing loose FASTags to reduce toll delays

The statement said that sometimes, highway users deliberately do not fix FASTags on the windscreen of vehicles

FASTAG, TOLL PLAZA

To ensure timely corrective measures, the statement said NHAI has provided a dedicated Email ID and has directed the toll collection agencies and concessionaires to immediately report such FASTags.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NHAI on Friday said it has strengthened the process for reporting 'loose FASTag' for blacklisting users to ensure smooth tolling operations.

In view of upcoming initiatives like the annual pass system and multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling, it is critical to address this issue to ensure FASTag authenticity and system reliability, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a statement.

"To ensure smooth tolling operations and strengthen reporting of 'loose FASTags', NHAI has further streamlined its policy for the Toll Collecting Agencies and Concessionaires to immediately report and blacklist 'loose FASTags', that are also commonly called tag-in-hand," it said.

 

The statement said that sometimes, highway users deliberately do not fix FASTags on the windscreen of vehicles.

"Such practices pose operational challenges leading to lane congestion, generation of false chargebacks, misuse in closed-loop tolling systems, causing overall disruption of the Electronic Toll Collection framework, resulting in unnecessary delays at toll plazas and inconvenience to other National Highway users," it said.

To ensure timely corrective measures, the statement said NHAI has provided a dedicated Email ID and has directed the toll collection agencies and concessionaires to immediately report such FASTags.

"Based on the reports received, NHAI will take immediate action to initiate blacklisting/ hotlisting of the reported FASTags," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

LIVE news updates: Trump says he plans to hike tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

Gurnam Singh

50 million duped: PACL director arrested in India's biggest Ponzi scam

gavel

Nuh violence: Have right to worship, says accused; moves Punjab, Haryana HC

India China

India should scale petrochemical capacity to counter China: Reliance

Highway, Road

Arunachal highway through tiger reserve approved by wildlife board

Topics : FASTag NHAI FASTags Toll highway toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon