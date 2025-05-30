Friday, May 30, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NHRC asks DGP Odisha for detailed report in Balangir journo attack case

NHRC asks DGP Odisha for detailed report in Balangir journo attack case

The NHRC issued a formal notice to the DGP Odisha in the case where a TV journalist was attacked in Balangir district

NHRC

The three individuals arrested on May 26 have been identified as Avinash Dalai (25), Aditya Jena (31), and Gumar Nayak (40), while a minor has also been detained| Credit: Wikipedia Commons

Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident in Balangir district, where a journalist was physically attacked, and has issued a formal notice to the Director General of Police, Odisha, requesting a detailed report within two weeks.
 
The journalist was attacked in Kulthipali village of Balangir district, where he had gone to cover a report on corruption at a construction site. According to some media reports, his mobile phone and camera were also smashed. Balangir police have arrested three persons accused in the case on Monday (May 26), according to Abhilash G, the superintendent of police.
 
 
The three individuals arrested on May 26 have been identified as Avinash Dalai (25), Aditya Jena (31), and Gumar Nayak (40), while a minor has also been detained. Police said the mastermind of the attack was the contractor, Gajendra Dalai, who is absconding.
 
Journalist Bijaya had gone to Kulthipali village on May 23 (Friday) along with his nephew to cover a report on alleged corruption at a construction site. Gajendra, who was the contractor of the site, objected to Bijaya’s filming and reporting of the work happening there.
 
According to media reports, Gajendra allegedly asked the other accused, Avinash and Aditya, to attack the journalist. He was reportedly tied and beaten, then paraded through Kulthipali village. He was later taken to a temple, where he was threatened not to publish the report or speak about the incident. Bijaya lodged a police complaint on the same day at the Puintala police station.
   

More From This Section

TMC MP Saket Gokhale and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Lakshmi Puri

TMC MP Saket Gokhale agrees to apologise in Lakshmi Puri defamation case

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court calls crypto laws obsolete, urges govt to act on regulation

Aligarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh, Monday, April 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Operation Sindoor proved power of indigenous weapons to world: PM Modi

bomb threat

Bomb threat to Heavy Industries Ministry triggers alert at Udyog Bhawan

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

LIVE news updates: Pakistan began pleading with entire world to stop India, says Rajnath Singh

Topics : Journalist Odisha National Human Rights Commission Police corruption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon