LIVE news updates: PM to visit Kanpur, inaugurate several projects worth Rs 47,573 crore
Today's top news: The mega projects include the new underground section of the Kanpur metro rail project from Chunniganj to Kanpur. Catch all the latest news developments from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Today's top news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for 15 major development projects valued at more than ₹47,573 crore in Kanpur on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the event, where significant announcements are anticipated. These initiatives aim to transform Kanpur by introducing world-class infrastructure and facilities, according to a statement from the state government.
Among the key projects, PM Modi will inaugurate the new underground stretch of the Kanpur Metro Rail, extending from Chunniganj to Kanpur Central.
In a landmark moment, the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune saw its first cohort of 17 women cadets graduate on Friday, alongside more than 300 male cadets. This marks the successful completion of the NDA’s inaugural co-educational batch.
The cadets passed through the symbolic ‘Antim Pag’ at the Khetrpal Parade Ground, a key ceremonial tradition at the tri-service training academy, often referred to as the cradle of military leadership.
These women cadets were admitted to the NDA's 148th course in 2022 after a Supreme Court directive in 2021 led the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to open applications to female candidates.
India plays a pivotal role in supporting United Nations peacekeeping missions, including efforts to promote accountability for crimes committed against peacekeepers, according to Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations. Lacroix made the remarks at a press briefing on Thursday, held in observance of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.
He also reflected on his visit to New Delhi earlier this year, where he attended the first-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers hosted by India on 24–25 February.
10:34 AM
5 killed, several injured in firecracker factory blast in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib
Five migrant labourers were killed and several were injured in a blast in a firecracker manufacturing and packaging unit near a village in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district on Friday, police said. The incident occurred in the two-storey factory unit located on Singhawali-Kotli road in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Lambi's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jaspal Singh, said over the phone.
10:01 AM
1st batch of 17 women cadets graduates from NDA alongside over 300 male peers
In a historic milestone, the first batch of 17 women cadets on Friday graduated from the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA), alongside over 300 male counterparts, marking the passing out of its first co-ed batch.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi UPSC Congress BJP Uttar Pradesh government Indian Army United Nations
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:09 AM IST