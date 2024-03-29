Sensex (    %)
                             
NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on accused in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

In a major breakthrough, the NIA had on Wednesday arrested Muzammil Shareef, a key conspirator in the blast case

Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe bomb blast

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for sharing information leading to the arrest of two key accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.
The agency requested the general public for information on Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taha wanted in the case, according to a post on X.
In a major breakthrough, the NIA had on Wednesday arrested Muzammil Shareef, a key conspirator in the blast case.
NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to the two wanted accused in the case, involving an IED explosion at the cafe located at ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.
Several people were injured in the blast.

Topics : NIA Bengaluru IED blast

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

