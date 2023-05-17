NIA raids in 6 states against terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at over 100 places in six states in connection with cases related to narco-terror-gangster nexus, officials said.

The raids were underway in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The NIA had registered three cases last year following information suggesting that terrorist outfits and their sympathisers abroad were operating as members of organized criminal gangs active in the northern states of India for targeted killings and violent criminal acts.

It has also emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware such as arms, ammunition explosives and IEDs among others across borders through a widespread interstate network of gun runners, illegal arms and ammunition manufacturers and suppliers and explosive traffickers.

The NIA has already arrested 19 members of various criminal gangs, two arms suppliers and one financier connected with the network under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Canada-based Arsh Dalla was designated as an "individual terrorist" by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 9 this year.

