close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NIA raids in 6 states against terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at over 100 places in six states in connection with cases related to narco-terror-gangster nexus, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at over 100 places in six states in connection with cases related to narco-terror-gangster nexus, officials said.

The raids were underway in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The NIA had registered three cases last year following information suggesting that terrorist outfits and their sympathisers abroad were operating as members of organized criminal gangs active in the northern states of India for targeted killings and violent criminal acts.

It has also emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware such as arms, ammunition explosives and IEDs among others across borders through a widespread interstate network of gun runners, illegal arms and ammunition manufacturers and suppliers and explosive traffickers.

The NIA has already arrested 19 members of various criminal gangs, two arms suppliers and one financier connected with the network under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Canada-based Arsh Dalla was designated as an "individual terrorist" by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 9 this year.

Also Read

NIA carries out searches in Seoni, 2 detained; electronic devices seized

NIA registers all-time high 73 terror cases in 2022: Official data

Terrorist-gangster nexus case: NIA arrests major logistics provider

NIA raids 11 places across J-K's four districts in Terror funding case

Gangster-terrorist case: Khalistani terrorist among six arrested by NIA

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

CBI raids Satya Pal Malik's ex-press secretary's house in corruption case

India logs 1,021 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 11,393

1st Trade & Tech Council significant milestone in India-EU ties: Jaishankar

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Investigation Agency NIA states

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Kaynes soars 19% on robust Q4 results; zooms 102% over IPO issue price

market
2 min read

IBM confirms acquisition of Polar Security reportedly for $60 million

IBM
2 min read

Musk teases two new EVs, a cheaper $25K hatchback likely soon

Elon Musk
2 min read

Japan's economy rebounds on healthy consumption as Covid restrictions ease

Japan
2 min read

APSEZ sets new record, handles highest ever rail cargo of 121 MMT in FY23

Adani Ports, APSEZ
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon