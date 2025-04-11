Friday, April 11, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIA will decide where Rana will be taken for probe, says CM Fadnavis

He was responding to the question whether Rana, extradited from the US, will be brought to Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the National Investigation Agency and the Union Home Ministry will decide where 26/11 terror attack conspirator Tahawwur Rana will be taken for probe.

He was responding to the question whether Rana, extradited from the US, will be brought to Mumbai. 

"Mumbai police will extend all cooperation to the NIA, and if we need any update on the probe, we will seek it from NIA. The NIA will decide where to take him,' Fadnavis said at a press conference here. He wanted to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the Mumbai citizens who lost their kin in the November 2008 attack for bringing Rana to India to face the country's justice system, he added.

 

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis NIA Maharashtra 26 11 Mumbai terror attack

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

